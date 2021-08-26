Aquaman 2, Amber Heard shows us her training: ‘I’m dying!’

It has been talked about and talked about, but in the end it seems that in Aquaman 2 Amber Heard will still be there in the role of Mera, with all due respect to the many fans who would have liked the actress killed by Warner Bros. following the well-known legal proceedings related to the divorce from the now ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Despite the fans insist on the idea of ​​boycotting Aquaman 2 due to the presence of the actress, therefore, the production seems determined to continue on its own steps: except for a sensational turnaround, therefore, in the film with Jason Momoa Amber Heard will also be there, as confirmed by the same star of Magic Mike and Machete Kills in a new video posted on social networks.

As is a good custom for most of the Marvel and DC stars, in fact, Heard showed herself during training in view of her return in Aquaman 2: “I am dying!“was the outburst of the actress, who actually appears quite taken by a series of exercises with dumbbells. The commitment, in short, there is everything: will it be enough to regain the affection of the fans lost for some time now?

And you, which side are you on? You too would have preferred Heard’s exclusion fromDC universe or do you think the actress should stay in her place? Tell us yours in the comments! According to the latest estimates, however, it is likely that Amber Heard is destined to become the highest paid actress in the world after Aquaman 2.