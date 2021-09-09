Aquaman 2, Amber Heard trains with rings on Instagram: ‘I’m sbroccando’

That Amber Heard is not particularly well-liked by most of the fans after her well-known private events is well known, as are the petitions to get her out of important projects such as Aquaman: in this regard, however, it is impossible to deny the commitment made by ours in view of the return to the set.

Already in recent weeks the star of Mera had shown himself during an intense home training session through a video posted on his profile Instagram: the thing has repeated itself in these hours, with the actress who has once again given us proof that she has no intention of giving up a single centimeter.

Put the dumbbells down, this time it’s the round of the rings: the video posted a little while ago on Instagram shows us Amber Heard struggling with stunts that initially seem to put her a little in difficulty, only to recover shortly thereafter. The thing, however, must have turned out to be quite trying: “I am crunching!“Heard writes in the caption of the video. Who can blame her?

What are your feelings about the return of Amber Heard in the movie with Jason Momoa? Do you think it was the right choice or would you have preferred a different handling of the thing by Warner Bros.? Let us know in the comments! A few days ago, meanwhile, James Wan announced the start of filming for Aquaman 2.