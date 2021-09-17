Aquaman 2: Amber Heard will not be ousted from the film

The manufacturer of Aquaman 2 confirmed that Amber Heard will be part of the film, disappointing some fans who wanted to remove her after the events of Johnny Depp. The producer refused to “obey” the companions unleashed on social media, taking a rather clear position.

Amber Heard will be in Aquaman 2

A sort of retaliation

If you have followed the events of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you will know that they have been rather unfortunate. The actor was accused of violence by his partner and, although he was cleared by some videos, he was however removed from the saga of Fantastic Beasts.

For this reason, the actor’s fans have put together a real campaign on social media, to push away Amber Heard from the set of Aquaman 2. The pressures were very strong, and everything went viral, to the point where even the producers of the film A.D spoke on the subject.

The words of Peter Safran

“I honestly don’t think we’ll ever react to pure fan pressure. You have to do what’s best for the film: for us, if any James Wan And Jason Momoa, there must be as well Amber Heard. That was the point. Even if you know what happens in Twitter-verse, that doesn’t mean you have to react or take it at face value, obeying wishes. You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s what we’ve decided. “

In short, a rather complicated situation, even for Aquaman 2 that has yet to see the light on the big screen. How long Amber Heard has not come out completely clean from that unpleasant story, it will not have any consequences on the working level. On the other side, Johnny Depp, “voluntarily” resigned from his role in Fantastic Beasts, opening a case that made a lot of noise throughout the world of cinema. We will see how it will end and, above all, if the social networks will be able to assert their will.