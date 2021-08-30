Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s intense training for the film (VIDEO)

Amber Heard shared a video showing the intense work out she is doing to prepare to play Mera again in Aquaman 2, a film to be released in 2022.

With less than a month left to start filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Amber Heard continues to train intensely to stay fit and ready for the film produced and directed by James Wan. The actress will once again play Princess Mera and will return to team up with Arthur Curry, the protagonist played by Jason Momoa. In the past few hours, she has shared a short video where we see her pairing weights and lunges. “Absolutely dying!“Heard wrote in the caption, playing with words”Abs“(abdominals) and”Absolutely“(absolutely). Recall that Heard made his DCEU debut with Justice League, only to receive a much bigger role in 2018’s Aquaman. The James Wan-directed film was a box office success and not long after that it was announced. development of the sequel that will hit theaters four years after the first film.

The specifics of the Aquaman 2 plot are still kept under wraps, but something could be revealed in the new DC FanDome event, expected in the coming weeks. Momoa and Heard will also be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) and Patrick Wilson (Orm). So far, the only confirmed newcomer in Aquaman 2 is Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), who has joined the cast for an as yet unspecified role.

As for Amber Heard, rumors circulated earlier this year suggesting Warner Bros. had fired her due to her legal troubles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, these rumors were later denied and the actress remained a central element of Aquaman 2.