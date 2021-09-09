Aquaman 2, confirmed the return of Nicole Kidman in the sequel with Jason Momoa? The latest news

New rumors about Aquaman 2, scheduled for release in theaters a December 2022. The sequel will definitely see Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry – HERE you can see the new costume – as well as the returns of Amber Heard like Mera e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Black Manta. In the last few hours, however, another news about the cast of the film is also relaunched.

To report the news is Variety, which cites Hong Kong media: it appears indeed that Nicole Kidman could return to play the Queen of Atlantis Atlanna, mother of the DC hero. His return was not taken for granted and for this reason the rumor is welcomed in these hours with surprise by fans. The local press is closely following the Oscar-winning actress, present in Hong Kong for the filming of the series Expats, produced by Amazon Prime Video just like Nine Perfect Strangers (HERE our review).

Kidman also ended up at the center of the controversy: the site Oriental Daily in fact reports that she was photographed around the city 2 days after her arrival from Australia, but the anti-Covid rules provide for a much longer quarantine also for vaccinated. Soon after these shootings, local media reported, Nicole Kidman is expected to travel to the UK for filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

What do you think? Did you like her character in the first Aquaman movie? Let us know in the comments.

