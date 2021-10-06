Aquaman 2: crusade to sack Amber Heard

Aquaman 2: almost 2 million people ask for the dismissal of Amber Heard, accused of being the cause of Johnny Depp’s departure from Fantastic Beasts 3

A few months ago Warner Bros. fired Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor played the evil wizard Gellert Grindewald, which in the next chapter (currently in the works) is interpreted by Mads Mikkelsen. The actor was banned from the franchise after being accused of assaulting his ex-wife Amber Heard. In this regard, the The Sun had defined it “beater of wives“.

The story, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), is not very clear. Did Johnny Depp really do those bad things he’s accused of? Is Amber Heard Really the Victim? Was Warner Bros. right to fire the ‘pirate of the Caribbean’? Questions that have not yet received a clear and concrete answer. In fact, nearly 2 million people have signed a petition to sack Heard from Aquaman 2 and, therefore, replace her with another actress in the role of Mera (some fans hope it could be Emilia Clarke). A substantial group of users who believe the actress is the cause of Depp’s firing.

Warner Bros. has not yet ruled on the matter. Pending updates, we know that the sequel to the DC film hits theaters on December 16, 2022 and is directed again by James Wan. In the role of the protagonist Aquaman, however, the beloved returns Jason Momoa.