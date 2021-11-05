Aquaman 2, fans want to boycott him for “fault” of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has ended up at the center of controversy for her role in the second chapter of Aquaman

Photo Wikimedia Commons

There feud between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to fill the pages of the world tabloids four years after the divorce. A controversial story, which ended up on the front pages of newspapers, studded with accusations, background and confessions, protagonist of a long and tortuous process. In addition to inflaming the world media, the story also had direct consequences on the career of the well-known Hollywood actor. In November 2020, Johnny Depp the Warner Bros explicitly asked to leave his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts saga, following the legal troubles. The same cannot be said of Amber Heard, whose position has never been questioned to this day.

Aquaman 2, controversy for Amber Heard

In recent times, in fact, the actress ended up at the center of the controversy, for his role in the film Aquaman 2, which will be released worldwide at Christmas 2022. On multiple occasions, Johnny Depp fans have launched a petition to demand the ouster of Amber Heard from the film. A sort of retaliation to pay for what happened to the actor in relation to the Fantastic Beasts saga. But the pressures on Twitter have not yielded to the producers of the film, as Peter Safran recently pointed out in an interview with Deadline.

Because Amber Heard wasn’t fired

“I don’t think we will ever react, honestly, to fan pressure“, He began Safran. “You have to do what’s best for the film. We thought that if James Wan and Jason Momoa were there, Amber Heard should be there too“, Continued the producer. “We are aware of what is happening on Twitter – he added -. But that doesn’t mean you have to react or take it as the Gospel or agree to the wishes of the fans. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s exactly what we did ”.

Tag: Amber HeardAquamanJohnny Depp





