Aquaman 2, here’s Dolph Lundgren backstage! | Cinema

Posted on
Dolph Lundgren also arrived on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan’s cinecomic where he will return to play King Nereus.

The actor, a few hours ago, gave testimony of this by posting a photo on Instagram in which we see him in a moment of semi-relaxation inside his trailer on the set of the blockbuster produced by Warner Bros. You can admire the shot below.

Soon we will find Dolph Lundgren also in the director’s cut version of Rocky 4 which will return for a day in American cinemas and soon after in home video with the title of Rocky VS Dragon. This new version of the legendary 1985 film directed by Sylvester Stallone it has undergone a restoration and reassembly was naturally cared for by Stallone himself.

Rocky VS Drago will offer 40 minutes of unpublished scenes reassembled within the film. You can admire the trailer in this article!

Initially, Sylvester Stallone wanted to release Rocky VS Drago in 2020, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the film, but COVID clearly ended up putting a spoke in the wheel for the whole operation.

Warner Bros has announced that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic will hit US theaters on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, will also return for the sequel. In the cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

What do you think and how long are you waiting for this new film in the Aquaman saga? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments below!

BadTaste is also on Twitch!


