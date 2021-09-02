Aquaman 2: James Wan anticipates a film with a more complex structure







On the occasion of a recent Q&A organized to promote the release of Malignant, his new horror released today in Italian cinemas, James Wan also had a chance to talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to the DC cinecomic he directed in 2018.

At the moment we don’t know anything about the plot, but Wan anticipated that the new film will be much more complex than the predecessor, letting himself go to a reflection that concerns the viewer and the ability to still be able to amaze him from a narrative point of view. “But it’s really about telling the story I’m telling in that particular movie. It’s always about the story and the characters “, Wan explained. “Very often it comes down to figuring out what to show and what not to. And it is difficult today, because the public is very experienced. Already from a poster or a trailer they manage to put all the pieces together. So, the key is: ‘How can I keep up with today’s audience, who are so experienced, but at the same time come up with something that people have never seen before?’ “

“One of the things I like to do is start with a story structure that is somewhat familiar, which then gives me a solid foundation from which to start”, added the director. “Then, I like to take the audience on a real labyrinthine journey. That’s the funniest thing for me. And it’s not a method I apply only to my horror films. I also tried to do it with Fast & Furious 7 and, in a sense, with the first Aquaman. I will definitely do it in Aquaman 2 as well. It will be much more complex than the first. These are things that I have learned along my path and that, as a director, I have always found intriguing. I always try to take everything I’ve learned from making one film and take it with me to make the next. “

Everything you need to know about Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

Loading... Advertisements

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the screenplay for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in American theaters on December 16, 2022.