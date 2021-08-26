Aquaman 2, James Wan confirms Amber Heard: ‘Welcome back to Atlantis’

Fans still don’t seem ready to accept Amber Heard’s return in Aquaman: the actress of Mera has long since become the object of the dislikes of the vast majority of the DC fandom due to the well-known legal issues that see her opposing her ex-husband Johnny Depp. But will all this be enough to exclude it from the DC Universe?

To date, in reality, the various popular uprisings seasoned by the inevitable petitions and the boycott proposals of Aquaman 2 seem to have been of little use: the presence of Heard in the cast of the film with Jason Momoa does not seem to have been doubted even for a moment by the production, as evidenced also by one of the actress’s latest social posts.

On Instagram, in fact, our Amber posted a photo depicting the ticket sent to her by director James Wan to welcome her Mera back: “Amber, welcome back to Atlantis“reads the director’s note, which at this point leaves little doubt about the presence of ex-Mrs. Depp in the sequel to the 2018 film.

Except for sensational twists, therefore, it seems that to the fans will have to resign. And you, which side are you on? Let us know in the comments! Recently, Amber Heard herself shared with her fans a video of her training ahead of Aquaman 2.