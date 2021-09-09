Aquaman 2: James Wan reveals a Cast Away version of the Ocean Master







James Wan, director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, had already shared in recent days a first look at the new costume that the protagonist Jason Momoa will show off in the highly anticipated sequel. Now, however, he has decided to share a shot from behind the scenes in the company of Patrick Wilson, who returns as Orm Marius / Ocean Master.

The photo is very peculiar, but it could have a direct connection to the ending of the first film, where King Orm was arrested by the guards of Atlantis. In fact, in the shot shared by Wan via Instagram, it is possible to notice that Wilson sports a completely different look: he is no longer Ocean Master after being dethroned by his stepbrother. On the contrary, in the shot it looks very similar to Chuck Noland’s Cast away, although it is not yet clear what kind of role the villain will play in the story at the center of the sequel.







It is likely that the character, being on Earth, will not spend much time behind bars, under water. Maybe Arthur will turn to him for help? Another possibility is that Ocean Master joins forces with Black Manta. At this point, expect Wan to also share the first look at Mera’s character played by Amber Heard.

Everything you need to know about Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that has positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the screenplay for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in American theaters on December 16, 2022.