Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa announces the end of filming of the sequel

Filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are officially finished, to give the news was Aquaman in person or Jason Momoa through a video published on social networks.

Aquaman of 2018 saw Arthur Curry, the human heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, as he attempted to stop a conflict between his world and Earth’s. The film was becoming a huge success the highest-grossing DCEU film to date, don’t miss our Aquaman review. That success soon led to the announcement of a sequel, with many original cast members confirmed to return, most notably Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, as well as director James Wan. The plot details of this second chapter are still scarce at the moment, but it will focus heavily on the Lost Realm of Atlantis, as the title suggests.

Now Jason Momoa lets us know that the filming is finished with a video that you can see at the bottom of the news where he only says that the job is done. In a previous interview with SlashFilm a few days ago, Dolph Lundgren had revealed that he had finished filming and that he is sure that the film will be a success.

Unfortunately we should wait another year before seeing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to find out if he will be able to repeat the success of the previous chapter, given that the release date was set for December 16, 2022. In the meantime, however, you can take a look at the first images of Aquaman 2 waiting for a trailer.