Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa got hurt on set: “I’ll have to operate”

The actor cast by Game of Thrones had several injuries between takes in the sequel

The filming of Aquaman 2, which will be released worldwide at Christmas 2022. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the lead actor Jason Momoa admitted to having had several incidents on set. Several injuries and an operation to which he will have to undergo in the coming months.

Jason Momoa explained to Ellen DeGeneres that between takes of Aquaman 2 he injured his cornea and for this reason he will have to operate. In addition, he has to deal with a hernia and the rupture of two ribs. The 42-year-old, however, has assured that the sequel will be a truly beautiful film and is proud of the work he is doing.

The release of Aquaman 2

After the success of the first film, Warner Bros has confirmed the Aquaman sequel, which will be released in theaters at Christmas 2022. Filming for the sequel started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To this day it still is top secret the plot of Aquaman 2.

The director James Wan announced that the sequel will be much more serious than the first film and will explore new dynamics of the kingdom of Atlantis. Aquaman ended with Arthur becoming king of the underwater kingdom and in all likelihood we will see the new superhero role in the sequel. An unprecedented role, which will certainly put the person concerned to the test.

Amber Heard confirmed

Amber Heard will again join Jason Momoa in Aquaman as Mera. Fans had asked Warner Bros – complete with a petition that collected thousands of signatures – for fire Amber after what happened with Johnny Depp. Due to the legal battle between the two ex-spouses, Depp was unfairly taken out of Fantastic Beasts 3.

Fans have therefore asked to do the same with Amber Heard and have proposed a valid replacement: Emilia Clarke, the famous English actress of Game of Thrones. On social networks, Emilia’s fan art in the role of Mera was wasted.

For many Emilia would have more feeling with Jason given their past on the set of Game of Thrones, where they held the roles of the spouses Daenerys and Khal Drogo. Warner Bros has been adamant: Amber Heard remains in the role of Mera.

Confirmed in the cast of Aquaman 2 as well Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson.