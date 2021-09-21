Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa opposes the dismissal of Amber Heard?

The question relating to the role of Amber Heard in the DC Extended Universe has been around for some time: the actress, as you all remember, was the face of Mera in Aquaman but, after the latest events, there are not a few fans who want her out of the franchise starting from the sequel to the film.

The reasons are obviously known: the accusations made by Heard to ex-husband Johnny Depp were seen by most as the main reason for the exclusion of the actor from his most important projects, namely Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean. So what will Amber Heard’s future be in the Justice League universe?

To date there is no news on a possible one willingness to fire the star by Warner Bros., especially since, according to some rumors, Jason Momoa himself would have placed his very personal veto on the dismissal of his colleague, insisting that it is Amber Heard to reinterpret Mera in sight of Aquaman 2.

However, these are rumors: whether the good Jason is happy or not, what is certain is that today Amber Heard is still an integral part of the project. We will see if there will be any developments in the coming times! Jason Momoameanwhile, he has already resumed training for Aquaman 2; here, however, is when the shooting of Aquaman 2 should start.