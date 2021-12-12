Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa reveals that filming has ended

The resumed from Aquaman 2, as confirmed by actor Jason Momoa, they are officially concluded. The actor has in fact revealed in his Instagram Stories that he has finished work on the set of the sequel to the 2018 film, which began in July.

Jason Momoa, in videos posted online, said: “The work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has ended. I have so much to share with you, I would like to tell you so much“.

The superhero interpreter added: “What an epic day. I love you. Being able to be home to finish it was so great, so many beautiful surprises. I love you, it’s been so long. I’ll take a break. Aloha“.

The cast of the film dedicated to the adventures of Aquaman will also include Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park. Among the new arrivals in the project based on the DC comics directed by James Wan there will then be Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.

For now, the production has not revealed the details of the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, however the plot should involve Black Manta seeking revenge, while King Orm is stuck on the ground and the protagonist will have a new costume.