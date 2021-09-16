Aquaman 2, producer explains Amber Heard’s non-firing

One of the most popular issues in recent months is certainly that relating to Aquaman 2 and the vehement request of the fans that Amber Heard was fired. On the web in fact, after the decision of Warner Bros to raise the actress’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, from his engagements in the cast of Fantastic Beasts following the well-known legal issues, many initiatives had started, including a very signed petition, to ask that the same treatment was also suffered by Heard.

However, the position of the actress was not in doubt even for a moment. To reveal it was, Peter Safran, one of the producers of the film that I host on the podcast of Deadline Hero Nation he explained that fan requests did not affect casting choices.

I don’t think we’ll ever react honestly to fan pressure – explains Safran. You have to do what’s best for the film. We thought that if James Wan and Jason Momoa were there, Amber Heard should be there too.

We are aware of what is happening on Twitter, but that does not mean that we should react or take it as the gospel or consent to the wishes of the fans. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s what we did.

Filming of Aquaman 2 they started recently, as announced by the directorto James Wan on Instagram a few months ago. The first chapter dedicated to the Lord of Atlantis achieved a gigantic success becoming the twenty-third highest grossing in the history of cinema having well exceeded the one billion dollars earned at the box office.

Loading... Advertisements

We’ll see if this sequel that fans have been threatening to boycott for months now (details here) will be able to match or at least come close to this incredible result. We will keep you posted.

What do you think of these words of Peter Safran? Do you agree with him?