Aquaman 2, producer on Amber Heard: “Johnny Depp fan pressure does not affect us”

The manufacturer of Aquaman 2, Peter Safran, said the petition of the Johnny Depp fans to ask for the dismissal of Amber Heard it did not in the least influence the production studio’s choices regarding the future of the DC franchise.

Last year, the role of Amber Heard in Aquaman was targeted by fans of Johnny Depp, who started a petition to ask that the actress be fired and receive the same treatment as her ex-husband. who, after allegations of violence, was banned from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The petition, which has collected more than a million signatures, speaks of a “systematic crusade to ruin Depp’s career“.

This week, on the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, Peter Safran was asked if the petition had any bearing on the production and their casting decisions. The producer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom then explained that the pressure of Depp’s fans did not in the least touch the choices of the production studio: “Honestly, I don’t think we’ll ever react to fan pressure. You have to do what’s best for the movie. We thought that what would be true for James Wan and Jason Momoa must also be for Amber Heard. One is not unaware of what is happening, but that does not mean that one should react or take it as the gospel or consent to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s exactly where we’re at“.

Heard has long accused Depp of domestic violence, which Depp has always denied. After suing The Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for calling it a “beater of wives“In an article, Depp lost the case. A British judge said that the newspaper’s claim was”essentially true“.