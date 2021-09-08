Aquaman 2: the new look of Ocean Master

Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) by James Wan, known for his horror films The evocation – The Conjuring And Malignant, sequel to the first DC Comics film, will return to theaters on December 16, 2022. Many characters from the first Aquaman will return, including King Orm /Ocean Master portrayed by Patrick Wilson. He, however, appears to us decidedly different from how we remembered him.

The new look of Ocean Master in Aquaman 2

The director of Aquaman 2, James Wan, posted on Instagram a photo of Wilson and himself taken on the set of the film. Below it reads:

“I found this guy [Patrick Wilson] stuck on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away imitation ”.

In the picture, Patrick Wilson interpreter of Ocean Master, brother of the protagonist and main antagonist, comes with a completely different look, with a very long beard and hair, in a hermit version. An aspect that, all in all, they could imagine given how the first film of Aquaman.

The first film by Aquaman, released in 2018, ended with Arthur Curry taking his place as the rightful heir to Atlantis after defeating his half-brother Orm in combat using Atlan’s trident. The latter then demanded that Arthur kill him according to the Atlantean tradition, but eventually agreed to be taken prisoner after learning that their mother Atlanna was still alive. It makes sense that Orm’s scruffy appearance in the sequel is the result of his imprisonment, although there may be an alternative explanation.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and Atomic Monster with the script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and again directed by James Wan in England. The plot is still shrouded in mystery even if some rumors say that the protagonists will fight against aliens in the city of Necrus, a sort of distorted version of Atlantis. However, the film will have more horror elements than the previous one as confirmed by the director.

Aquamam 2 sees the return of the old characters from the first film. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume. The return of Nicole Kidman in the role of Atlanna is not yet confirmed.

Waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recover the DVD of the first one Aquaman available on Amazon!