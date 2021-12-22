Aquaman 2: the new synopsis reveals the details on the plot

A new synopsis of Aquaman has revealed some anticipations regarding the plot of the sequel with star Jason Momoa.

The Warner Bros site has in fact updated the pages dedicated to feature films coming soon to theaters, sharing some surprise details.

The film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive in American theaters on December 16, 2022 and filming has recently concluded. In the cast, alongside Jason Momoa, there will also be Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Black Manta.

James Wan was involved in directing, while the screenplay was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The new synopsis anticipates: “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a complicated alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.“.

For now, the studio has not revealed the identity of Arthur Curry’s ally and we will have to wait a few more months to discover new details of the project that will try to replicate the excellent welcome reserved for the first Aquaman adventure which had reached over 1.1 billions of dollars at box offices around the world. The result immediately kicked off the development of the sequel.

Fans have already speculated that the ally mentioned in the synopsis is either Black Manta or, more likely, Orm, two villains who could perfectly match the concept of an unlikely ally for the hero.