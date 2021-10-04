Aquaman 2: Was Amber Heard Fired or Not?

In the last few days, due to a very “participatory” petition, there have been rumors about the confirmation of the dismissal of Heard from Aquaman 2
Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the film directed by James Wan starring Jason Momoa as the King of Atlantis Arthur Curry. But it’s not the film or the plot that has attracted attention recently. rather did it (again), the co-star of Momoa, Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the DCEU cinecomic.
Due to the controversy that Amber Heard continues to have with the ex-husband Johnny Depp (who was fired from WB, played Grindelwald in the franchise of Fantastic Beasts), there have been rumors suggesting that the actress was eventually fired, which was also requested by a lot of people who have signed a petition on the subject. She, for her part, has always said that she has no news about his dismissal and indeed, she can’t wait to return for the filming of the sequel, Aquaman 2 in fact, which will start next summer. Today, however, rumors have come out again about the dismissal of the actress. To deny them, however, Ryan Parker of The Hollywood Reporter thought about it, with this tweet:
Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off ‘Aquaman 2’ are inaccurate.
– Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 28, 2021
Ryan Parker
@TheRyanParker
A reputable source told me that the reports that they would like Amber Heard fired with Aquaman 2 are unreliable.
Ryan Parker
@TheRyanParker
Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off ‘Aquaman 2’ are inaccurate.
Since the initial rumors of Heard’s dismissal did not come from a reliable source, it is not surprising that they were exposed pretty much right away. The plot of the first Aquaman:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes a visually stunning adventure into the underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and accompanies him on the journey of his life, which will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to find out if he is worthy of being what he was born for. … a king.
The film stars Amber Heard (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL) as Mera, a warrior of fire and ally of Aquaman throughout her journey; Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Spider-Man 2) is Vulko, advisor to the throne of Atlantis; Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring, Watchmen) is Orm / Ocean Master, the current King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (The Mercenaries) as Nereus, king of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down on Netflix) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Lion) as Arthrur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Captain Murk, commander of Atlantis.