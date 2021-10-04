Aquaman 2: Was Amber Heard Fired or Not?

In the last few days, due to a very “participatory” petition, there have been rumors about the confirmation of the dismissal of Heard from Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the film directed by James Wan starring Jason Momoa as the King of Atlantis Arthur Curry. But it’s not the film or the plot that has attracted attention recently. rather did it (again), the co-star of Momoa, Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the DCEU cinecomic.

Due to the controversy that Amber Heard continues to have with the ex-husband Johnny Depp (who was fired from WB, played Grindelwald in the franchise of Fantastic Beasts), there have been rumors suggesting that the actress was eventually fired, which was also requested by a lot of people who have signed a petition on the subject. She, for her part, has always said that she has no news about his dismissal and indeed, she can’t wait to return for the filming of the sequel, Aquaman 2 in fact, which will start next summer. Today, however, rumors have come out again about the dismissal of the actress. To deny them, however, Ryan Parker of The Hollywood Reporter thought about it, with this tweet:

Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off ‘Aquaman 2’ are inaccurate. – Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 28, 2021

Since the initial rumors of Heard’s dismissal did not come from a reliable source, it is not surprising that they were exposed pretty much right away. The plot of the first Aquaman: