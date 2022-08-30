Aquaman 2 was delayed to remove Amber Heard and put Emilia Clarke

A few days ago it was announced that Warner Bros. decided to delay the release of the sequel to Aquaman once again. The tape has been the source of much controversy due to the participation of Amber Heard in the role of Princess Mera. Now some rumors believe that this delay is related to her.

According to the website Geekosity, the new delay was given to replace Amber Heard. Who would take her place would be the actress Emilia Clarke whom we saw as Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones. It should be noted that the actress was rumored as a possible new princess Mera for months.

The reason for the change would be the reputation that Amber Heard currently has. Which Warner considers could affect the numbers of Aquaman 2. In addition to that they believe that Clarke has more on-screen chemistry with Jason Momoa than the current protagonist.

Amber Heard had many conflicts with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, where they both accused each other of domestic violence. However, fans believed it was unfair that as a result of these lawsuits only Depp was fired from projects. For this reason they began to ask that Heard be replaced in the sequel to Aquaman. They even threatened to boycott its premiere.

Shortly after, a magazine assured that Emilia Clarke would play the role of Princess Mera in the long-awaited film.. However, Warner reported that this was not the case. It should be noted that the information on Internet Geekosity is not official, so it must be taken with caution.

Why else would Warner delay Aquaman 2?

So far Warner Bros. has not given an official reason for the delay. However, Borys Kit, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, assures that it is due to a financial issue. Since the company has gone through a bad time, it has no budget to release it.

According to the reporter, Warner Bros. only has money to cover advertising costs for two movies in 2022.. The films chosen to come out this year were Black Adam Y Don’t Worry Darlingpushing the rest to other dates. Again, this information is not official, so take it with a grain of salt. Which of these reasons for the delay Aquaman 2 sounds more likely?

