Aquaman 2: will Nicole Kidman return too?

Aquaman 2 (“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom”) is the new film from DC Comics, sequel to the first Aquaman which has found unprecedented success, directed by James Wan known for its horror movies The evocation – The Conjuring And Malignant.

We already know that the film sees the return of many characters we had already met in Aquaman, and among these it would seem that also Nicole Kidman is ready to reprise her role as Atlanna in Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2: the return of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is currently busy shooting the Amazon series Expats in Honk Hong, but rumors say it is ready to head to England, where it is currently in production Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, to reprise her role as queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur Curry / Aquaman, at least according to reports Variety, although Amazon denies they allowed Kidman to leave the set early for England.

In Aquaman, Atlanna is found alive about two decades after she allegedly sacrificed herself by reuniting with her son Arthur, allowing him to ascend the throne of Atlantis. The news of the return of Nicole Kidman has not yet been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. so we just have to wait to see if we will see the actress in the role of Atlanna again or if she will be used as a cameo.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is again headed by James Wan in England. The plot is still shrouded in mystery even if some rumors say that the protagonists will fight against aliens in the city of Necrus, a kind of distorted version of Atlantis.

Certainly the film will present more horror elements repeating the previous one as confirmed by the director.

Aquamam 2 sees the return of the old characters from the first film Aquaman. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume.

Waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom