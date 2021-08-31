Aquaman 2: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II anticipates a more mature portrait of Black Manta







Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made his DC Extended Universe debut in the first Aquaman as David Kane, a ruthless pirate and deep-sea mercenary who loses his father while trying to fight the title hero inside a submarine.

Originally, David was hired by Orm Marius to hijack the submarine in order to ignite a union of Atlantis to wage a war on the surface. Kane finds himself teaming up with the king of Atlantis to hunt down Aquaman and Mera using an Atlantean armor which he will later modify to officially transform into Black Manta.

During a recent interview with Variety on the occasion of the promotion of Candyman, Abdul-Mateen II talked about the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, anticipating that his character will be “more mature” and that the new film will explore more of the human being behind the villain.

“We will be able to better understand this character, some of his values ​​and some of his motivations”, he said Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “The hope is that Aquaman 2 will show a more complete version of David Kane. In the first movie, we got to know him, but ultimately it was about getting to Black Manta. Precisely for this reason, my hope is that the public will get to know David Kane a little more and find out what motivates him, what he wants and what he struggles against. “

Everything you need to know about Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that has positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the screenplay for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in American theaters on December 16, 2022.