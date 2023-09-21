Aquaman 2’s CGI roasted as DC fans keep making similar Flash comparisons

Summary The CGI trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been compared to The Flash, raising concerns about the quality of the film’s visual effects.

The Flash faced criticism for its use of CGI, particularly in the multiverse cameo sequence, which contributed to the box-office disappointment.

While the trailer has raised some concerns, the rest of the visuals from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, including the underwater creatures and battle scenes, appear to be stunning, and future DC projects shouldn’t have the same CGI issues.





Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Hasn’t escaped the recent negative CGI trend that has plagued the DCEU shine In the eyes of many DC fans. Whereas Aquaman and the Lost KingdomWhile the story looks very promising, with the film featuring an epic adventure led by brothers Aquaman and Orm against the villain Black Manta, the release of the first footage from the film after a long time without any updates has raised some concerns. . Aquaman’s story needs to take place underwater, and this is where things get tricky.

On Twitter, many DC fans have begun to question whether Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The same low-end quality CGI rendering as Ezra Miller shine Became infamous for. Those concerns were raised after the introduction of Aquaman and the Lost KingdomThe trailer shows a few moments where the underwater scenes weren’t as good as they should have been, especially where the characters’ faces – such as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna – are concerned. This led to comparisons between the two shine And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Check out some of the reactions below:

@MyTimeToShineH claimed that there was a problem with the CGI of the film.

@NoticiasGeekTV joked that the poor visual effects are because “the movie was shot from the POV” of The Flash.

That’s what @QgtharoninSki is hoping for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s CGI is better than shine‘S.

@JBennettiano thinks Aquaman’s face looks exactly like that shineBad CGI.

@gitsenberg says he’s not the real Jason Momoa aquaman Sequel trailer, rather “flash cgi momoa,

@PamelaIngold tries to give the film the benefit of the doubt but criticizes the poor CGI on Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna, saying, “It’s “The Flash” again…,





Why has Aquaman 2’s CGI trailer been compared to The Flash?

Aquaman and the Lost KingdomCGI compared to its trailer shine The DCEU’s first solo adventure for Barry Allen is known for its poor use of CGI throughout its run, but more importantly in the film’s multiverse cameo sequence. Being a diverse story, shine The decision to bring in several heroes from previous DC films for a big cameo sequence was supposed to be one of the most positively talked-about moments of the year; However, this was far from the case. Everyone looked worse than they should have.

shine Previous DC actors were brought back – some from the dead – via CGI models that looked pretty bad. This apparently backfired, contributing to shine Disappointment is brewing at the box office. shineThe bad CGI didn’t stop there, there were times throughout the film – like the infamous “baby shower” scene – where the feeling of an uncanny valley became pervasive. shineThe director claimed that the poor CGI was intentional, due to the world looking like this being from The Flash’s perspective. Aquaman and Atlanna’s faces look weird Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer, it’s easy to see why the comparisons are made shine Will be built.

Is the state of DC movie CGI getting worse?

Whereas shinePoor CGI and weird looking faces Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The trailer is not a good look for DC, there should be no fear of having bad VFX in future projects. the rest of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The trailer is quite good, the underwater creatures and battle scenes look amazing. Furthermore, despite not being successful at the box office, DC’s other 2023 movies – Shazam! wrath of the gods And blue beetle – There were no CGI problems.

With James Gunn in charge of the upcoming DC Universe, there should be no reason to worry based on the quality of the CGI in Marvel as well as DC’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. suicide squad And this peacemaker series. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom There’s still three months to fix the CGI glitches before the film’s release, hence the potentially negative DC trend that started. shine Probably ending fast. Even if that happens, a lot can be forgiven if other elements of the film are good.

