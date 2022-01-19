Aquaman and Flash – The new logos are online

The Flash And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from the Warner Bros. Pictures, soon to be released in cinemas, flex their muscles with the release of theirs new logos. Let’s find out more details about it.

Aquaman and Flash – The new logos

As reported by Batman-News.com, Warner Bros. India has released new logos for two of the upcoming DC Extended Universe productions to the general public.

The Flash

The first logo is the one relating to The Flash by Andy Muschietti, which after a series of delays saw the end of its shooting in October last year. The Flash is currently in post-production.

The cast

The Flash sees Ezra Miller at work as Barry Allen, the fastest man in the world. The actor, after appearing in the production of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and taking a more active role in Justice League, is finally ready for a solo film. The cast also includes Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons. Additionally, The Flash introduces Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (in place of Billy Crudup).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Speech similar to that of The Flash regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by James Wan. Filming for the latter has also recently finished and the film is scheduled for release at the end of the year.

The cast

In the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom we find Jason Momoa in the title role, Amber Heard in the role of Mera, Nicole Kidman in the role of Atlanna, Dolph Lungren in those of King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry and Randall Park in the role of Doctor Stephen Shin.

As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page. Stay tuned on the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.