Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Amber Heard shares a new photo from the set

As Jason Momoa recovers from COVID, filming on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom they continue, and Mera interpreter Amber Heard shows us a new photo from behind the scenes.

Work continues on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, one of the most anticipated films of next year, and even if we still know very little about what we will see on the screen, a certainty is represented by the protagonists of the story, such as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman and Mera, the princess of Xebel.

A few days ago Amber Heard she had already shown us Mera’s fiery red hair that we will see her showing off in the sequel to the lucky cinecomic DC directed by James Wan, but here she is again in another shot from the set in which once again the girl’s hair stands out.

“Shy in front of the lens“reads the caption of the tweet that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

The actress will return to play the character is already brought to the screen in Justice League and Aquaman despite the numerous requests and petitions from fans who would have instead wanted a recasting of the character after the legal vicissitudes that saw her clash in court with ex-husband Johnny Depp (instead fired by Warner Bros. after the verdict of the trial against The Sun).

In addition to Heard and Momoa, in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, arriving in December 2022, however, there will also be Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison and Pilou Asbæk.