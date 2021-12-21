Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Black Manta will have more personality

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the most anticipated blockbusters of next year and besides seeing the return of Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry / Aquaman, he will propose us again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in those of Black Manta. This time, however, the actor and character are looking for redemption, since they didn’t receive much in-depth coverage in the first film.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II revealed that Aquaman 2 it will show more and better the personality of Black Manta. He said more leadership skills than Black Manta will be shown, as they were only anticipated at the beginning of the first film. The actor has hinted that Black Manta will play a much bigger role in the sequel, which likely implies that he’ll be the film’s main antagonist.

“I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to give the character more personality to allow us to get to know him in some more private moments. I wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with a few things, then see a little more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it means for him to be responsible for something. So we can see a little more of his leadership style, a little more of his personality in this. We can undoubtedly say that his is a big comeback. “

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the screenplay for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.