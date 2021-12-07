Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Dolph Lundgren praises the work of James Wan

Dolph Lundgren praised Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, stating that he believes the director James Wan will blow your mind. Destined to arrive four years after the first film, Aquaman 2 will see the highly anticipated return of Arthur Curry’s Jason Momoa in a new adventure.

The first Aquaman it was a box office hit, grossing over $ 1.1 billion worldwide. Development for the sequel began shortly thereafter, but it took a little longer than expected to go into production. The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it is currently scheduled for December 2022; filming began in London last summer.

James Wan has returned to direct Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and it looks like he’s creating something very special. Lundgren recently caught up with THR to talk about his new film Castle Falls, although at the end of the interview he took the time to praise Wan and the rest of the creative team of Aquaman 2. According to the actor, The Lost Kingdom could be better than the first movie:

The whole movie is a class job. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting. The technology has moved on in four years, so I was really happy to be a part of it. James Wan will blow everyone away again with this terrifying world he created. He’s involved in every little detail, even in every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be great.

Everything you need to know about Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.