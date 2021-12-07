News

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Dolph Lundgren praises the work of James Wan

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Dolph Lundgren praised Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, stating that he believes the director James Wan will blow your mind. Destined to arrive four years after the first film, Aquaman 2 will see the highly anticipated return of Arthur Curry’s Jason Momoa in a new adventure.

The first Aquaman it was a box office hit, grossing over $ 1.1 billion worldwide. Development for the sequel began shortly thereafter, but it took a little longer than expected to go into production. The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it is currently scheduled for December 2022; filming began in London last summer.

James Wan has returned to direct Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and it looks like he’s creating something very special. Lundgren recently caught up with THR to talk about his new film Castle Falls, although at the end of the interview he took the time to praise Wan and the rest of the creative team of Aquaman 2. According to the actor, The Lost Kingdom could be better than the first movie:

The whole movie is a class job. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting. The technology has moved on in four years, so I was really happy to be a part of it. James Wan will blow everyone away again with this terrifying world he created. He’s involved in every little detail, even in every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be great.

Everything you need to know about Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Academy Museum: the opening gala of the new Oscars® museum with many Hollywood stars

September 27, 2021

Angelina Jolie, inside the decision to stay at home with her children

July 25, 2021

Where Impossible Things Are Possible: Freaks Out

October 30, 2021

TV guide Saturday 9 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

October 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button