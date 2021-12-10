Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: filming of the film officially ended

Jason Momoa informs us that the shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have officially ended. The confirmation came from a video on the actor’s Instagram stories in which he himself declares:

“This is the end, the end of filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. I have so much to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. It’s so nice to have been home to finish this shoot, there will be so many nice surprises. I love you and… it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha. “

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the screenplay for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.