Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: first look for the new Jason Momoa costume

Jason Momoa unveils his costumes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in an Instagram post: the second is inspired by that of comics in 1986.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still in production, with filming recently begun and the working title of Necrus: Jason Momoa, in advance of the revelations expected for DC FanDome, gives his fans a preview of the new superhero costumes.

The first is the now classic one of the character, seen in Justice League (2017) and Aquaman (2018), while the new one – which you can admire in the second photo of the original post – has a metallic blue color and is, in some ways, inspired by the one worn (briefly) by the character in the comics in a 1986 run.

Second round. New costume. Other action. #aquaman Aloha j

is the caption to the post by Momoa himself.

Not much is known about it yet Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, if not that they will return, in addition to the protagonist, too Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Patrick Wilson is also expected as Ocean Master and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry. The plot should revolve around the conflict with Necrus, a rival underwater civilization of Atlantis.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters on December 16, 2022, naturally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

