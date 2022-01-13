Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson celebrate the end of filming (PHOTOS)

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson celebrate the end of filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in an aquatic photo with director James Wan.

Director James Wan posted one on Instagram photo who sees him on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, intent on celebrating the end of filming with the stars Jason Momoa And Patrick Wilson, interpreter of King Orm.

“And finally, finally, here they are pictures from the last day of # Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gentlemen @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson. Yes, we get very wet in this film. THOUSAND THANKS to all the amazing crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this film. Especially the British part, where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the best craftsmen I have been lucky enough to work with. And big thanks to the fantastic Hawaiian and LA units. I have a long way to go before that the film is ready, but I can’t wait to share it with you all “, wrote James Wan commenting on the photo.

Last month Warner Bros. released the new synopsis of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which reads:

“Action and adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an unlikely alliance to protect Atlantis, and the world, from devastation.”. In addition to Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, we will find in the cast Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane / Black Manta), Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin) and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Among the new arrivals Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.

“We all learned something from the first movie. It’s exciting because I haven’t done too many sequels. I just know it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful.”, Momoa told Fandango. “There is so much to do. I think the stakes are much higher. There is a lot of humor. I mean, I giggled while reading it. There is a lot of fun and definitely a lot more action.”.

The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for December 16, 2022.