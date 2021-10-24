News

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa and the injuries on the set: ‘I’m getting old’

Time passes for everyone, even for superheroes with a past as a Dothraki warrior: it happens that even someone like Jason Momoa begins to feel some difficulty in maintaining the standards of a few years ago, as evidenced by some unfortunate events that took place on the set. by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The shooting of the film that will see the return of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta was in fact a real torture for the actor of the Atlantean hero, as admitted by a Jason Momoa what ever felt between eye injuries, hernias and various ailments.

I’m getting old. I screwed up with my eyes. Something got in there that cut them, so I had to have an operation, then i had a hernia, I cracked a rib. I’m running out of steam“were the words of an honest and disheartened Momoa, who however said he was optimistic about the final result:”It will be a great movie, you will love it“concluded referring to this second chapter of Aquaman.

What are your expectations? Do you think that, despite the ailments, the good Jason is still able to keep the beat? Let us know your predictions in the comments! Momoa, meanwhile, appeared in the company of Amber Heard in the new photos of Aquaman 2.

