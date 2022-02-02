Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Patrick Wilson comments on the fight scenes in the film

Patrick Wilson will come back in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to play Orm, Arthur Curry’s half-brother to whom the hero contended for the throne of Atlantis in the first film. Talking with Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com on the occasion of the promotion of Moonfall, Patrick Wilson offered some insight into the long-awaited sequel.

Although the actor kept his lips sealed on the film’s plot details, Wilson said the sequel has some “crazy” fight sequences and explained how the success of the original prompted James Wan to make the sequel. See what Wilson said below:

“The movie is going to be a blast, we had so much fun making it, I’ll say it. James established what he wanted to do with the first one, it was clearly a success, and it was like, ‘Okay, now let’s push it.’ [Ride] So every silly little moment, sincere moment, moment of action, the set pieces are amazing, the stunts were crazy. The sequences of the fight scenes are crazy and just fantastic ”.

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring)they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heardwho will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickWan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in American theaters on December 16, 2022.