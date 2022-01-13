Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the filming of the film concluded

James Wan posted a photo in the company of Jason Momoa and of Patrick Wilson in which he officially announces the end of filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“And finally shooting closed on the final day from the set of Aquaman 2 in Malibu with these two gentlemen @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson. Yes, we got a lot wet in this show.

Millions of thanks to all the amazing crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this movie. Especially the UK, where we shot 95% of the scenes. Truly some of the best craftsmen and workers I have been lucky enough to work with. And big regards to the amazing Hawaiian and LA drives.

I still have a long way to go before it’s ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with all of you. “

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.