Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom “will be very comedy” reveals Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa revealed in a new interview that Warner Bros. and DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be very comedy compared to the first film. These are the words of the main protagonist during a video interview with Fandango: “We all learned something from the first movie. It’s exciting because I haven’t done many sequels. I just know that it is, even on page only, absolutely fantastic. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are much higher. There is a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There is a lot of fun, and definitely action too. “

He also previously explained that the action sequences in the film are even more impressive than those featured in 2018's Aquaman. "I think in just the last three or four years, the technology has been constantly… moving at such a rapid pace that what we're doing underwater… I mean, that's what made the first one so amazing. So, it just moved to another level ".

James Wan talks about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The comments of Jason Momoa they come nearly a month after director James Wan teases the sequel will be more complex than the first film. Specifically, Wan explained: “There are more complexities in Aquaman 2 than in the first movie… This is just stuff I’ve learned along the way, and that’s what I find intriguing as a director, and I try to take everything I’ve learned back and take it with me to the others. productions “. The director also teased in August that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was heavily inspired by the 1956 horror classic Planet of the Vampires. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022. In addition to Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry / Aquaman, in the cast of the film we also find Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane / Black Manta), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna). In addition to Patrick Wilson (King Orm), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin) and other protagonists.