Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II returns to talk about his Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on the changes of his Black Manta who will return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

During a recent interview with Variety, the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – at the cinema in Candyman – got to talk about his Black Manta, nemesis of Aquaman which will return in sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

As reported by the actor, fans of the King of Atlantis from DC Comics, will find themselves in front of a “new” Black Manta. After the events seen in the first film, the character had time to mature and better plan his moves.

“[Black Manta] it will be a more mature character […] We will be given the opportunity to understand it, understand its values ​​and what drives it. The hopes are to be able to present a more complete David Kane version, in Aquaman 2. “

“In the first movie” continues the American actor, “We met him for the first time, but we focused purely on Black Manta. I hope that in this, David Kane’s character emerges more, bringing out what motivates him, what are some of his goals and what he struggles to deal with. For me it is a bit more mature experience, and I hope to be able to convey it through the screen. “

The sequel to the King of Atlantis from DC Comics

The sequel toAquaman directed by James Wan in 2018, it was announced officially in early 2019 from Warner Bros. which set the release for 2022. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the various delays and postponements that have involved the various sectors of the entertainment world, the date set by the production still remains valid.

Loading... Advertisements

Like confirmed from the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoa – who will return again as Arthur Curry / Aquaman – filming for the film began over the course of the summer. At his side will return both Amber Heard, in the role of Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of David Kane / Black Manta.

In the cast of the film, alongside Momoa will return both Amber Heard in the role of Mera, that Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of Black Manta. Produced by Peter Safran And Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns And Walter Hamada as executive producers, the film will again be directed by James Wan.

Source: Variety