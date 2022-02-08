Aquaman and the Lost Realm: Patrick Wilson reveals tantalizing statements about the sequel’s role in the DC Universe

While the anticipation for the arrival of the announced sequel grows Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomtoday one of the stars Patrick Wilson spoke about the film while revealing tantalizing statements about the film’s role in DC Extended Universe. Aquaman was one of the most successful films of the DC Extended Universe with mostly positive reviews (holds 65% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a whopping $ 1.148 billion worldwide box office. Unsurprisingly, then, director James Wan has been enlisted to continue telling the Arthur Curry story in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Today the star Patrick Wilson (Orm / Ocean Master) shared some tantalizing details about the film while promoting Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.

Speaking of success he admitted: “Yes, we did. Now we will do more. I think we have found our niche. I think DC has found its way to understand where every movie can fit, even in a Multiverse, which is now so overused, as a term. ” “Clearly the film went beyond a fan demographic because it did everything; a billion dollars, right? So this gives you the freedom to say ‘You know what? Let’s make it fun. Let’s make it fun … We push all the fights and stunts. We used crazy techniques between us and The Flash that have never been used before. “

Interestingly, Wilson talks about both Aquaman that the kingdom lost that of The Flash as equipped with “Crazy techniques” that we’ve never seen on screen, and we can’t help but wonder if he spent any time on the set of that movie. As for what fans can expect from the film, she added: “Obviously I will not go into it. But James likes to choose from his mind and his comics and how we insert certain elements ”.

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring)they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heardwho will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickWan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in American theaters on December 16, 2022.