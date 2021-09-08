Aquaman, Arthur Curry cosplay is perfect! Here’s the picture

Waiting to see the sequel in theaters Aquaman 2, fans are enjoying some goodies from the web, such as an incredible cosplay of the character played by Jason Momoa. The fan has posted his photo on Instagram, in which he is portrayed with a look perfectly fitting the version of the film, complete with armor and tattoos.

The task was not at all easy, considering that Momoa’s character is made up of countless details but the one shown by the fan is one of the best reproductions of Aquaman costumes that aficionados will ever see.

Aquaman’s armor is so perfectly recreated that it looks like the cosplayer is wearing the original costume. In reality it is a painstaking work, both of the model wearing the costume and of the person who made the photograph, managing to capture the spirit of the aquatic hero.

Jason Momoa got into the role of Aquaman very well, which he recently reprized to shoot the sequel to the long-awaited sequel, Aquaman 2.

In the cast, along with Momoa, we find Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison.

There has been much discussion about the presence of Amber Heard in the sequel after the trials in which she is involved with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Even on the web a deepfake appeared with Johnny Depp in the role of Mera instead of Amber Heard.

Loading... Advertisements

On Everyeye you will find the review of Aquaman by James Wan.