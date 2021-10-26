Aquaman, because everyone wants to fire Amber Heard

Aquaman is the film directed by James Wan which will air tonight on Channel 5 at 9.47pm. The film is yet another attempt by DC Comics to keep up with the global success achieved in the cinema by the competitor Marvel. Aquaman sees as the absolute protagonist the sex symbol Jason Momoa, who became famous for playing Khal Drogo in the successful series Game of thrones.

Aquaman, the plot

Aquaman begins after the events narrated in the film Justice League, who saw theensemble of DC superheroes team up together to face threats looming over humanity. In Aquaman we find Arthur (Jason Momoa) who struggles to accept his role as leader of the kingdom of Atlantis. However, the boy realizes that he has to make a decision when a secret plan of the kingdom of Atlantis comes to light which involves invading the earth’s surface and killing humans, who are increasingly responsible for the pollution of the seas. Arthur will be able to rely on the advice of Mera (Amber Heard) who is also the future wife of his stepbrother Orm (Patrick Wilson). The latter does not seem to look favorably on Arthur and soon Arthur will have to make a decision that will define not only his future, but also that of the Earth.

The “war” against Amber Heard

Aquaman it was one of the films in the DC universe that received the most favor from audiences and critics alike. But soon around the saga dedicated to the prince of Atlantis, controversies began to arise that had nothing to do with the narrative brought to the big screen, but which instead focus a lot on the female character played by Amber Heard, which will also return in the second film entitled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It all started in November 2020 when Johnny Depp posted a press release on Instagram announcing that Warner Bros. had asked for his resignation from the saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: request that the actor had accepted.

Warner Bros. ‘request to “fire” Johnny Depp from the role of Grindelwald it had come following the sentence of a court in London that had agreed to the newspaper The Sun in a libel case in which the plaintiff had asked for justice for being called “a beater of wives” . With a ruling against him, Johnny Depp couldn’t help but accept Warner’s decision and watch actor Mads Mikkelsen inherit the role of wizard Grindelwald. However, fans of the actor – who was also recently defended by Tim Burton – did not accept the news with the same aplomb. A petition immediately arose on the net to ask the Warner Bros. to also demand the resignation of Amber Heard from the saga of Aquaman, since the actress had confessed to having had violent ways against her ex-husband. Despite the success of the petition, which in a short time has collected more than a million signatures, Amber Heard has maintained the role of Mera.