Aquaman fans asked Bruce Campbell to replace Amber Heard and he reacted

The defamation lawsuit they faced Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It gave a lot to talk about, especially after it was the actor who obtained the positive ruling from the jury. Since I know They began to reveal the details about the troubled relationship that the couple hadmillions of fans of Johnny have petitioned for his ex-wife to be left out of the second part of the film Aquaman, in which he had one of the main roles. That’s why she started ringing the name of Bruce Campbell as a possible replacement for the actress; he already answered and his answer pleased a large part of the public.

After the actor Pirates of the Caribbean lost his character as Captain Jack Sparrow, now it would be Heard who would lose his first leading role in a tape. Mera, the DC heroine played by the Texan, debuted in 2018, and could disappear after four years.

Amber Heard’s appearances in Aquaman 2 would have been drastically reduced by decision of the Warner Bros company File, Archive

The outlook for Heard’s future in the Zack Snyder saga is still unclear, but it does appear that the American does not have many possibilities to obtain important roles in the world of Hollywood, or at least not for now. This is due to the reaction that Depp’s fans have had, who made a petition that has already collected almost three million signatures.

Johnny’s fans demanded that DC take Mera out of the movie, or that they replace her with another actress; Many have even asked that Bruce Campbell be the one to replace her. Given this, the actor and film director spoke: They sent him an image with the request and he immediately joked and said “Send me a script”, in an apparently serious tone.

This was what Bruce Campbell had to say about the fan request to replace Amber Heard Twitter @GroovyBruce

this actor plays a cameo in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also in the three deliveries of Spiderman. In his participation in that trilogy, first he is the presenter of the combat, in the second, he plays the character of the worker who guards the door of the theater where Mary Jane performs, while, in the third, he works in the restaurant where Peter intends to ask her to marry him. to his girlfriend.

For the fans, Campbell was the chosen one and the most suitable to replace Amber Heardso much so that the petition already covers all social networks and accumulates millions of virtual signatures.

Could Bruce Campbell replace Amber Heard in Aquaman?

it is not known if there is a possibility that Campbell enters the tape to replace the role of MeraWhat is predicted is that the actress will have a very small participation in the film. Initially, names like Scarlett Johansson or Emilia Clarke paraded to be profiled as the next brides of Aquamanbut the fans changed their minds and already chose Bruce.

Although it must be emphasized that all this is about simple requests from the audience, Well, the creators of this saga have not yet issued any statement or announcement. The production houses are in the eye of the hurricane after the conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, since the actor lost two of his most important characters, but she continued in her work for DC.