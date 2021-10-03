News

Aquaman, Jason Momoa on the sequel | Cinema

During a chat with Fandango, Jason Momoa spoke briefly about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has recently been enriched with three new entries and a return.

The shooting of James Wan’s film, we recall, started several weeks ago and so, during the promotion of Dunes, Momoa was asked for a comment.

Here are the words of the actor:

We all learned something from the first movie. It’s exciting because I haven’t done too many sequels and I already know, based on the script, that it’s absolutely gorgeous. There is so much going on, there is so much more at stake and there is so much comedy. I laughed a lot reading the script, so it will have fun but then the action will be more colossal too.

Filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom started in the UK with the title of working Necrus.

Warner Bros has announced that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic will hit US theaters on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, will also return for the sequel. In the cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

What do you think and how long are you waiting for this film? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments below!

