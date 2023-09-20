Aquaman sequel director reveals why he cut Amber Heard’s appearance

sequel to aquaman And that is a fact. starring story jason momoa Its second part will come with a release date of December 20 this year. Although we will have to wait to know the production, aquaman and the lost empire Its first trailer already exists, and due to its low involvement, there has already been a lot of buzz about the production of this new installment. Amber Heard in the role of Meera,

Speculations regarding this decision directly point to the judicial conflict that the actress had with her former partner, Johnny Depp. The director of the film presented his side.

Five years after the launch of aquaman, Its second part comes with a twist and a controversy in the story. a lot has happened since then DC superhero movie was successful At the box office, and undoubtedly one of the highlights was the lawsuit in 2022 in which the protagonist of the installment, Amber Heard, had to face her former partner who accused her of defamation.

At the time, a rumor spread, outside of lawyers, that the actress would be replaced due to her lack of “chemistry” with the cast, but in reality the producers may have tried to distance themselves from the controversy of the lawsuit.

“I had to struggle very hard to maintain my career after I got (my restraining order against the actor). I was fired from jobs and campaigns, I fought to keep my job and the biggest film opportunity I ever got justice league, with option to star aquaman, I had to fight very hard to remain in that role at the time of my divorce (in 2016).“These were the actress’s words during the court appearance, which resulted in a verdict in Depp’s favor.

“The first Aquaman traces the journey of Arthur and Mera, while the other was always meant to focus on Arthur and Orm. The first was a story of romance and adventure and the second focuses on A story of friendship and action. Let’s leave it like that”he hinted in conversation Entertainment Weekly, In terms of what will appear on the screen.

Alleging a twist in the story – which was thought up before the scandal – aimed to show another perspective of the character, Wan confirmed that his romance with Princess Mira will be left behind, Which translates to Amber’s limited presence in the film. On the contrary, this actor will Patrick Wilson, who will play the role of Orm, will feature prominently in the story. The role shows that despite maintaining enmity with his brother Arthur, the character will join him to combat the forces of evil at the hands of Black Manta.