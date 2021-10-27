News

Aquaman: the film with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard tonight on Channel 5

Posted on
Tonight on Canale 5 at 21:40 back on TV Aquaman, the cinecomic directed in 2018 by James Wan, with Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. Waiting for Arthur Curry’s second big screen adventure, coming in December 2022.

Aquaman: Jason Momoa in a scene from the comic-movie

Inspired by the Aquaman of the DC Comics comics, Arthur Curry, the “half-blood” protagonist of the film, takes the form of Jason Momoa on the big screen. Half Atlantean and half human, Aquaman has super powers: he can manage the waters of the seas and oceans, he can swim at a supernatural speed for a man and he knows how to communicate with those who inhabit the marine world.
While still a child, he secretly learns from Vulko (Willem Dafoe) to use the qualities he naturally possesses but once an adult he prefers to live outside the submerged city. That doesn’t stop him from time to time feeling and really being a superhero …

Arrived in American cinemas on December 21, 2018 – and in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2019 -, Aquaman was initially banned for children under 13 due to the presence of scenes considered violent and with a language not suitable for young people. After the incredible box office success, with over $ 1 billion earned around the world, Warner Bros. has announced that James Wan will again direct the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, coming in 2022.


