Aquaman: The filming was painful

Director James Wan reveals how bad the actors had it when filming Aquaman and how everything has changed in the sequel.

Aquaman (2018) is still the movie of DC Comics most successful, since it raised more than 1,148 million dollars. Although, james wan He assures that the process was “painful”, but luckily everything has changed in the sequel that will arrive in 2023. Since for the aquatic scenes they have created a new cutting-edge technology to give the cast a feeling of underwater weightlessness on the screen.

“In the first movie, we really put the actors through a lot of physical pain, you know, hanging them from wires and what we call tuning forks. It was not the most comfortable device to be tied up. In Aquaman 2, we were now able to adopt a new technology where we literally capture… Literally putting like 100 cameras on the actors, capturing their performances and then taking what they do and then applying it to a 3D version of themselves.”

“It’s less painful for the actors, which also makes it easier for me, because I don’t get yelled at… But more importantly, it really frees up the crew to do things that I’ve never been able to do before. And that’s exciting.”

What will the movie be about?

There aren’t many plot details yet. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but we know that there will be much more terror and terrifying sea monsters. In the cast we will see Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard like mera, Nicole Kidman like atlanna patrick wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, randall park as Dr Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan like atlan, Indy Moore like Karshon and jani zhao like Stingray.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will be released on March 17, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While the first installment can be enjoyed on HBO Max by following this link.