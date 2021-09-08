Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, Patrick Wilson is unrecognizable in Orm’s new look!

A few moments ago James Wan published on his official page of the social network Instagram the first photo of Patrick Wilson from the set of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, new cinecomic DC Films starring Jason Momoa.

The image, which arrives a few days from the first look for the new Aquaman costume, shows director James Wan and Patrick Wilson on the set of the film, a vast sunny beach. Here the actor showcases his Ocean Master physique, but reveals an unexpected look that the director describes by comparing it to that of Tom Hanks in Cast away: in the sequel, therefore, a completely different narrative arc is expected for Orm compared to the original film, with the new look that makes you think more of a hermit than a fallen king. Could the Atlanteans have decided to ban him from the underwater kingdom? We’ll see.

Recall that in addition to Jason Momoa in the role of Aquaman and Patrick Wilson in those of his stepbrother Orm, in Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will come back also Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard, with the last two actors also recently revised in Zack Snyder’s Justice League between unreleased scenes and new additional sequences. The release in cinemas for the sequel to Aquaman is set for December 16, 2022, a date that will collide with the highly anticipated Avatar 2 by James Cameron, another film with an underwater setting scheduled for the same opening day.

