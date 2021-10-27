“Aquaman”, the sixth film of the DC Extended Universe on TV tonight

It will be broadcast tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm “Aquaman“, The sixth branded film DC Extended Universe. This cinecomic sees James Wan as a director, known for directing numerous horror films including “Saw – The Riddler“. The main cast of “Aquaman” is composed by Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Plot of “Aquaman”

The film takes place after the events narrated in “Justice League“. The queen of Atlantis named Atlanta (Nicole Kidman) and the lighthouse keeper called Tom (Temuera Morrison) conceive Arthur (Jason Momoa). However, this union, being clandestine, is not allowed. Atlanta to protect her son will therefore be judged in the underwater city, which will decide to execute her. Arthur grows up learning secretly from Vulko (Willem Dafoe), adviser to the king and his son Orm (Patrick Wilson), the secrets of Atlantis. In addition to this, Arthur will do numerous heroic missions such as rescuing a submarine from a group of pirates. The son of one of the pirates who died on that mission, however, will want to take revenge and to do so he joins Orm.

Record

The film was the best-grossing debut for Warner Bros. in China. In this country, moreover, the feature film recorded its best debut in December as well as the best grossing of a film by DCEU (DC Extended Universe) after seven days of programming. The cinecomic grossed $ 1148761807 worldwide.

