Aquaman, unveiled the synopsis of the sequel with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

2022 won’t just be the year of Doctor Strange, Thor and other Marvel heroes, but it will also mark the return ofArthur Curry by Jason Momoa. Except slippage, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom should be out in December 2022 and now the new synopsis has been revealed.

The DCEU therefore restarts from one of its most recent faces: the former interpreter of Khal Drogo he made his the part of the King of Atlantis and, after taking part in the roller coaster of Justice League, is ready to return with its sequel. It will come later The Batman (not connected to its narrative universe), Black Adam And The Flash and will bring back to the big screen some familiar faces in the first film directed by James Wan.

It cast, as well as Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the role of Mera, they will in fact return Patrick Wilson (Orm Mariu / Ocean Master), Dolph Lundgren (king Nereus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen III (David Kane / Black Manta) e Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry). Just one of them could prove to be central to the plot, as revealed by the synopsis published by Warner Bros. on its website:

“When an ancient power is released, Aquaman must forge a difficult alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

While it is still very vague as a description, the indications seem to suggest that Aquaman could ally with one between Ocean Master And Black Manta. Especially the second could have a much larger role than the first film, but from an image released during the DC Fandome the clues point to Orm.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be directed by once again James Wan. This is the thirteenth film of the DC Extended Universe and recently filming slowed down due to the positivity to COVID-19 by Jason Momoa. If there are no delays, the new movie will be the gift under the tree 2022 for DC fans

