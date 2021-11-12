Aquardens is looking for eight protagonists of the advertising campaign, next to a …

“You are a Aquardens Lover? Become a star for a day! ». The new Aquardens campaign starts with this claim, which involves the creation of commercials and images for television, social networks and newspapers with the involvement of the most assiduous lovers of the Park as actors and extras.

To represent the image of the company, the largest Thermal Park in Italy, with over 110sqm of lagoons, wellness areas, restaurants, water bars and relaxation areas, a international star known to all for stubbornness, determination, energy and commitment and above all for its relationship with water, an element that distinguishes Aquardens with its purity. The company keeps the name of the testimonial confidential, but is keen to involve its audience, a real community.

“Aquardens represents a uniqueness in the panorama of offers related to wellness in Italy and precisely to represent this uniqueness we have chosen, for the next national campaign, a testimonial with a unique and unparalleled value, a real water champion “ tells the General Manager of Aquardens Federica Reani, who is coordinating the activity with the corporate marketing team.

Next to the star, lucky eight, selected from all those who will send the material. The casting then opens, which will last only a few days, to identify the eight Aquardens Lover and the as many extras who will be present in the Park on dates that will be communicated later and which from January 2022 will be the new faces of Aquardens on TV, social networks and shelters throughout Italy.

«A project that speaks of excellence and well-being – says l‘Chief Executive Officer Flavio Zuliani – themes that Aquardens have always wanted to represent ».

To participate in the casting you must send a 30 second video in which he talks about his experience in Aquardens, with name, surname, age and place of origin at casting@aquardens.it. The selections are open until mid-November.