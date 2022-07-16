Entertainment

ARA San Juan: Mauricio Macri’s reaction upon learning of the ruling

The ex-president Mauricio Macri he was dismissed from the cause he shared with the former heads of the Federal Intelligence Agency during the macrismo, Gustavo Arribas Y Silvia Majdalani. The referent of the PRO had been accused of allegedly illegal espionage on the relatives of the victims of the ARA San Juan. The treatment was carried out by room 1 of the Federal Chamber. The judge in charge of processing the former president was the judge of Dolores Martin Bava.

macri received the news of the dismissal and after a while he celebrated with his Twitter followers alluding that “the truth won, the truth can still win in the Argentina“Then, the engineer gave a message of encouragement for the next 2023 elections:” Let’s not lose faith. Every time there is less for the Argentina change forever.”

