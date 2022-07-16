ARA San Juan: Mauricio Macri’s reaction upon learning of the ruling

The ex-president Mauricio Macri he was dismissed from the cause he shared with the former heads of the Federal Intelligence Agency during the macrismo, Gustavo Arribas Y Silvia Majdalani. The referent of the PRO had been accused of allegedly illegal espionage on the relatives of the victims of the ARA San Juan. The treatment was carried out by room 1 of the Federal Chamber. The judge in charge of processing the former president was the judge of Dolores Martin Bava.

macri received the news of the dismissal and after a while he celebrated with his Twitter followers alluding that “the truth won, the truth can still win in the Argentina“Then, the engineer gave a message of encouragement for the next 2023 elections:” Let’s not lose faith. Every time there is less for the Argentina change forever.”

Former President Mauricio Macri.

The federal judge of Dolores, Martin Bavaprocessed on December 1 to macri without pre-trial detention and issued a ban on leaving the country in the case of illegal espionage of relatives of victims of the ARA San Juan. When processing it, Bava maintained that macri “From his position as President of the Nationat least in the period between the month of December 2017 and the end of 2018, ordered and enabled the systematic performance of intelligence tasks expressly prohibited by Law 25,520 and its amendments.”

ARA San Juan.

The tragedy of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan It took place on November 15, 2017 and caused the loss of 44 people. The last contact with submarine It was during his transfer from ushuaia towards Mar del Plata. It is estimated that the sinking was caused by a implosion. Finally, the recognition of the Argentine naval piece occurred in 2018 thanks to the search company ocean infinity.