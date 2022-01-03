World

Arab Emirates, 18-month rain fell in three days | Sky TG24

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

An exceptional wave of bad weather in the country is causing disruption in Dubai and other cities. According to meteorologists, further rains are expected accompanied by thunder and lightning

In three days, the rain of 18 months fell. It happens in the United Arab Emirates where an exceptional wave of bad weather is putting a strain on Dubai and other cities. Bad weather which, according to meteorologists, is not over yet.

An extraordinary situation

deepening



Climate change, the most damaging weather events of 2021

On average, the United Arab Emirates records about 100 millimeters of rainfall per year as reported by the Emirati newspaper The National. Since December 30, bad weather has hit the desert area violently and the rains have fallen abundantly, as for example around Dubai where they exceeded 140 mm.

Hit the big cities

deepening



Floods in Malaysia: deaths and more than fifty thousand displaced. PHOTO

Some areas of large cities were also hit by storms, including Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, where 35.6mm of rain fell, while Jumeirah, Dubai, recorded 49.5mm.

Heavy rains expected

According to forecasts, the bad weather is not over yet. The UAE National Meteorological Center in fact predicts further heavy rain accompanied by lightning, thunder and even hail tomorrow and Tuesday when it will be cloudy over much of the country.

View of Abu Dhabi city towers and buildings - storm clouds
1068454942

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Who was Giampiero Galeazzi, «Bisteccone» told to the twenty year olds

November 12, 2021

They hand over their baby to the US military for fear of the Taliban, a newborn who has disappeared into thin air in Kabul

November 7, 2021

Putin-Biden summit, easing the tension is in both interests

4 weeks ago

Germany, the Minister of Health: “We need mandatory vaccines to stop Omicron”. Denmark goes into semi-lockdown

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button