Arab Emirates, 18-month rain fell in three days | Sky TG24

In three days, the rain of 18 months fell. It happens in the United Arab Emirates where an exceptional wave of bad weather is putting a strain on Dubai and other cities. Bad weather which, according to meteorologists, is not over yet.

Climate change, the most damaging weather events of 2021 On average, the United Arab Emirates records about 100 millimeters of rainfall per year as reported by the Emirati newspaper The National. Since December 30, bad weather has hit the desert area violently and the rains have fallen abundantly, as for example around Dubai where they exceeded 140 mm.

Floods in Malaysia: deaths and more than fifty thousand displaced. PHOTO Some areas of large cities were also hit by storms, including Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, where 35.6mm of rain fell, while Jumeirah, Dubai, recorded 49.5mm.

Heavy rains expected According to forecasts, the bad weather is not over yet. The UAE National Meteorological Center in fact predicts further heavy rain accompanied by lightning, thunder and even hail tomorrow and Tuesday when it will be cloudy over much of the country.







